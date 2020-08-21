Interesting late August heat records

We've had a fairly warm summer here in Wisconsin, although we haven't had very many record high temperatures in the region. Mainly we have just been consistently running a few degrees above normal. You need to have extreme surges of hot air roll in from the Plains for a few days in a row with gusty southwest winds and lots of sunshine to go with it. If there is a strong upper level ridge of high pressure over the Midwest that is a big plus too. That is the typical recipe for record high temperatures around here this time of the year.

So could we see something like that develop over the last chunk of August to give us a few records? It's possible on a day or two, but overall not too likely. It is interesting to note that most of the record high temperatures at the Wausau Downtown Airport for late August occurred a long, long time ago. We are talking generally 30 to 100 years ago! The exception is the record high for August 30th, which is a tie from 1908 and 2012.

See the complete list below for further clarification.

Wausau record high temperature / year set

Aug. 21 (99 degrees F) 1955

Aug. 22 (93 degrees F) 1947

Aug. 23 (96 degrees F) 1948

Aug. 24 (99 degrees F) 1948

Aug. 25 (96 degrees F) 1948

Aug. 26 (93 degrees F) 1953

Aug. 27 (97 degrees F) 1973

Aug. 28 (94 degrees F) 1984

Aug. 29 (93 degrees F) 1973

Aug. 30 (93 degrees F) 1908 and 2012

Aug. 31 (93 degrees F) 1898

How about that scorching three day spell of August 23 to August 25 of 1948! Maybe a few of you wise and older readers out there remember that, or have a diary kept by your parents that mentions it. It must have been pretty grueling getting through those mid to upper 90s without widespread air-conditioning like we have nowadays.

For the upcoming week it is looking like Wednesday the 26th has the highest potential of perhaps cracking 90 degrees. That would still come up a few degrees short as the record high that day in Wausau is 93. It certainly bears watching though.

Stay tuned and enjoy the rest of August!