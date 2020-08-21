Guard members return home today from Ukraine

Video courtesy of the Wisconsin National Guard

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Approximately 100 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters are expected to return to Wisconsin today after a 10-month mobilization to Ukraine.

Due to restrictions stemming from COVID-19, a traditional homecoming ceremony was not possible today, but senior leaders from the Wisconsin National Guard will greet the soldiers when their plane arrives at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, according to a news release.

The troops will then return via bus to the Mauston National Guard Armory where their families will greet them.

The unit mobilized in September 2019 as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine where it served as the headquarters element for the training group at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv.

Hundreds of Wisconsin National Guard troops continue their deployments overseas serving as the primary combat reserve for the Army and Air Force, while more than 1,000 citizen-soldiers and airmen continue supporting the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin, according to the news release.

Approximately 150 soldiers of the 829th Engineer Company continue operations across the Middle East and Afghanistan. The 924th Engineer Facilities Detachment and the 1967th Contracting Team also mobilized for deployments to Kuwait and the Horn of Africa respectively in January.