Former Milwaukee chief seeking $625,000 in damages after demotion

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee's former police chief is seeking damages of $625,000 from the city following his recent demotion, a reduction in rank he did not accept.

Alfonso Morales filed a damage claim against the city Thursday for breach of contract, denial of due process and loss of reputation.

The Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales to captain Aug. 6 about two weeks after giving him a long list of directives with the threat of discipline or termination if he failed to complete them. The seven-member civilian commission voted unanimously for the demotion, saying he failed the city and had been untruthful.

Morales filed for retirement the following week.