Ex-President George W. Bush backs Maine’s Sen. Susan Collins

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is backing Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in what his office says is his first public endorsement of the 2020 election cycle. Bush has largely avoided the political fray since leaving office in 2009. His endorsement Friday is a welcome boost for Collins, who’s waging her most difficult campaign yet as she seeks a fifth term. The centrist senator has become a top target for Democrats, who cast her as an enabler of President Donald Trump’s agenda, even as she occasionally tries to distance herself from his more controversial statements and policies. National attention has helped Collins’ opponent, Democrat Sara Gideon, amass a sizable cash advantage.