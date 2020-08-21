Ex-CIA chief Brennan faces interview in Russia probe review

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former CIA Director John Brennan is scheduled to be interviewed Friday by U.S. Attorney John Durham’s team as part of its inquiry into the Russia investigation. That’s according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition to The Associated Press. Brennan led the CIA under the Obama administration as it and other intelligence agencies arrived at the conclusion that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump. Durham’s interest in speaking with him underscores the extent to which he and his team are examining how the CIA reached that assessment, which Trump has long resisted.