European economic rebound slows as virus cases rise

LONDON (AP) — The European economy’s rebound from coronavirus lockdowns slowed in August, suggesting the reopening of businesses is proceeding slowly and the outlook for jobs is precarious. An indicator of business activity by research firm IHS Markit fell back to a level that suggests the economy is barely growing after a relatively strong burst in July. Many countries last month had phased out the restrictions on public life that had been imposed in the spring to contain the pandemic. The economy’s drop in momentum coincides with a new rise in confirmed virus cases that has forced some governments to put limits on travel and to order lockdown restrictions on some communities.