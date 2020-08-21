EU agrees to cut taxes on US lobsters in modest trade pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and the European Union have announced a modest agreement to cut tariffs on less than $300 million worth of annual trade between them. The EU will drop import taxes on U.S. lobsters for the next five years and will work to make the move permanent. The United States agreed to cut in half tariffs on EU imports worth about $160 million a year, including some prepared meals, crystal glassware and cigarette lighters. U.S. lobster imports to the EU came to $111 million in 2017 before falling off in the face of rising tensions between the trading partners and an EU trade agreement with Canada that favored Canadian lobster. Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry had pleaded for relief.