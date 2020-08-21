 Skip to Content

Bannon’s Chinese host an irritant to Communist Party

4:38 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The self-exiled Chinese tycoon on whose 150-foot (45-meter) yacht President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was arrested is a high-profile irritant to the ruling Communist Party. Guo Wengui left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to Guo, including a top intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offenses. A former civil servant turned real estate developer, Guo has rankled the ruling party by launching accusations of corruption on social media.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content