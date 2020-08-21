Baby panda could be on the way, mom appears to be in labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paws crossed. A baby panda could be on the way. Washington’s National Zoo says panda matriarch Mei Xiang is showing signs that she could be in labor. Mei Xiang has had three previous cubs. All were eventually transported to China under an agreement with the Chinese government. Mei Xiang has been spending most of her time in a small den indoors, where she has created a nest out of branches. In an Instagram post Friday afternoon, the zoo says, “Mei Xiang has become increasingly restless and started body licking — both signs that labor has probably started!”