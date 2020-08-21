Albino kangaroo baby missing from German zoo; may be stolen

BERLIN (AP) — A tiny albino baby kangaroo has gone missing from a German zoo and authorities say they can’t rule out that she may have been stolen. The kangaroo named Mila was born last month at the Kaiserslautern zoo in southwestern Germany and has been a star attraction. She was last seen in her cage on Wednesday morning, and wasn’t there when zookeepers closed down that night. Police said“we’re investigating in all directions.” Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt has issued an appeal to the public for help in tracking down the baby, who was seldom far from her mother’s side.