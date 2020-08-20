Zero G: Some German mobile users still waiting for a signal

HARNEKOP, Germany (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the gap between the digital haves and have nots in Germany, where hundreds of thousands of people still live in areas with limited mobile coverage. The country was ranked 50th out of 100 countries in a recent analysis of 4G wireless availability. Some experts are placing their hopes in the next generation of wireless technology, known as 5G. But there is concern that faster speeds may be outstripped by growing demand for bandwidth from video calls, streaming and self-driving cars. Carriers say they’re working to close the gaps, but want the government to speed up the process for approving new broadcast stations and help fund coverage in rural areas.