Wisconsin election officials: Kanye off presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials have decided to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground states’ presidential ballot in November because he turned his nomination papers in minutes late. The state Elections Commission voted 5-1 on Thursday to keep West and running mate Michelle Tidball’s names off the ballot. A group of voters filed a complaint with the commission alleging West campaign workers turned his nomination papers in minutes after the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5. West’s campaign attorney, Michael Curran, acknowledged to the commission during a hearing Thursday that campaign workers didn’t enter the commission building until 14 seconds after 5 p.m.