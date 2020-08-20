Wisconsin DNR looks for public comment on Woodruff trail variance

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WAOW) -- A variance proposal could affect roughly 2 miles of trails in the Willow Flowage Area.

The Department of Natural Resources drafted a variance plan that would change some walking trails for permanent use by ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles.

New walking trails would be implemented nearby.

Adam Wallce, the Willow Flowage Property Manager for the DNR, said the idea for the changes came from the community.

"We've had several different user groups that have approached me and were asking for these addtions to the ATV trail," explained Wallace. "And, so, working with those partners, that's how we are proposing this variance."

The DNR released information on the project August 19. Starting then, a 21 day public comment period began.

Wallace said they hope to gain as much input as possible.