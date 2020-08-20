Wausau photographer launches “Button Project”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Randi Felch, the owner of Time Stood Still Photography, is launching a new campaign hat she calls The Button Project.

With a mask mandate in effect, Randi noticed her kids aren't getting to see people smile. To fix that, she is taking photos and printing people smiling faces onto button that they can wear in addition to their masks.

"I feel like [smiles] are very contagious," said Felch. "They make a huge impact on children and everybody. Smiles are great."

The project will go toward funding for Be Amazing, a charitable organization in Central Wisconsin, aiming to encourage and recognize acts of kindness, support community service, and promote positivity.

If you or your staff would like to participate in The Button Project, you can email Randi at randifelch@yahoo.com , call at (715) 551-8300, or visit the Time Stood Still Website.