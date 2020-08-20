Wausau Area Boys and Girls Club creating a learning hub for members

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- For some parents it's been a tough transition to go to virtual learning and home schooling.

As the Wausau School district announced their plans to start off the year virtually, the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area is hosting a learning hub for kids to learn together in person.

On Thursday, the Boys and Girls Club was gearing up to welcome members back on September 8th as they start their learning hub for students in the Wausau area.

"I am not a teacher and knowing he can go to the club and have the support he needs to do his schooling is going to be great," said Heidi Lynn, a Wausau mom.

The club will allow members grades 4-12 to learn with peers as they navigate virtual learning.

"We will have paraprofessionals on site to help our members guide through their academic learning to really eliminate those barriers to success," said Cassandra Ambrosius Communications Director for the club.

Instructors on site will be provided by the Wausau School District.

"It's absolutely wonderful it's another way for our students to get a top notch education as we start the school year virtually," said Diana White with the Wausau School District.

This can ensure students they do not have to feel like they have to take their education into their own hands.

"We know it's hard to navigate at home especially if households have working parents and it provides an opportunity for them to come to the club and give them breakfast and lunch," said Ambrosius.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the club has given out more than 21,000 meals to members and now as they have educators on site and dependable internet they hope to make it a much smoother semster of virtual learning.

The link to register for the learning hub will go live on Monday on their website.

However, you must be a member of the Boys and Girls Club and to register for a membership you can start as soon as possible.



