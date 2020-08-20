Warm, turning more unsettled

Warm late summer weather will be the rule around here for the most part through much of next week. Some folks are hoping for rain given how dry it has been this month. Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night and Friday, mainly in the northern part of the area, closer to a stationary front from northern Minnesota into Upper Michigan. Otherwise most areas will just have some occasional clouds. Lows should drop down to 61 with highs around 83 on Friday. The wind will be from the southwest around 5 mph Thursday night and southwest 5-15 mph Friday.

Saturday should be variably cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely as a cold front slowly works through the area. A few of the storms could get strong with gusty winds and hail. Rain totals through Saturday evening could be on the order of .10 to .30 inches. Of course localized higher amounts are possible with any stronger thunderstorms. Temperatures will be around 62 in the morning and near 81 for the afternoon high.

There is a small chance of a few lingering light showers Sunday morning. Clouds should gradually give way to scattered sunshine as the day wears on. It will be a touch cooler with lows near 60 and highs around 77 degrees.

Monday looks rather nice with partly cloudy skies. Lows should be around 57 with highs warming to 81. Very warm and humid air could surge into the Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty southwest winds. Highs could reach the middle or even upper 80s around here. Dew points climbing well into the 60s could push the heat index into the 90s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

The chance of rain increases somewhat for next Thursday. That could keep our highs down to about 80 degrees as well. More substantial cooling is expected by Friday and Saturday.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 20-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1886 - The town of Indianola, TX, was completely destroyed by a hurricane, and never rebuilt. (David Ludlum)

1910 - The big blow up of forest fires finally came to an end in Idaho. A record dry August fueled 1736 fires which burned three million acres destroying six billion board feet of timber. The fires claimed the lives of 85 persons, 78 of which were fire fighters, and consumed the entire town of Wallace. The smoke spread a third of the way around the world producing some dark days in the U.S. and Canada. The forest fires prompted federal fire protection laws. (David Ludlum)