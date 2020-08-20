US halts imports linked to Taiwan-based fishing vessel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is halting imports from a Taiwan-based fishing vessel that reportedly has supplied the global tuna trading company that acquired Bumble Bee Seafoods this year. The Trump administration acted after reports of abusive conditions and forced labor. It’s the second time since May that the administration has imposed the trade penalty against a vessel in the Taiwanese fleet. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued the order based in part on an investigation by Greenpeace East Asia. The global fishing industry has been plagued by labor abuses for years, with workers subjected to brutal treatment often with little or no pay.