Trial set in civil suit over 2017 Park Police shooting

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has set a November trial date for a civil lawsuit in the 2017 fatal shooting by U.S. Park Police of a northern Virginia motorist, but government lawyers say the trial should be delayed because the officers involved in the shooting aren’t talking about what happened. The parents of Bijan Ghaisar filed a federal lawsuit last year, naming the United States of America as defendant for the shooting death of their son. Lawyers for the U.S. say they can’t put together a defense because the officers are still under criminal investigation in fairfax County and are invoking their Fith Amendment rights against self-incrimination.