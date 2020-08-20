The dog days of Summer have returned

Above normal temps have moved into Northcentral Wisconsin and it looks like they will stick around for a few days. It will be somewhat humid as well, so it will feel like the dog days of Summer again.

Today: Partly cloudy and a bit humid with a small chance of a shower or storm in the far north (well north of Marathon county) late in the day.

High: 83 Wind: WSW 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible in the far north.

Low: 61 Wind: SW around 5

Friday: Variable clouds, warm, and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly north of Wausau.

High: 84 Wind: SW 5-15

Today will be the warmest day of the week so far and it will be a bit more humid. There will be a fair amount of sun and most of the area should be dry. There is only a small chance of widely scattered thunderstorms in the far north (north of highway 8) late in the day and into the night time hours. High temps will reach the low to mid 80s with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Friday will be similar with highs in the 80s and a small chance of thunderstorms, mainly north of Marathon county.

The most humid day in the outlook could be Saturday. There will be more clouds in the sky, so the high temperature should be a little cooler, topping out in the low 80s. A weak cold front will move in from the northwest and this will produce a chance of scattered showers and storms. Even after the front moves through, conditions will be warm on Sunday with highs around 80. A slight chance of a showers or storm will continue on Sunday, but most areas should be dry to round out the weekend.

Monday should be dry with highs in the low 80s, then it will be a little warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with the mercury reaching the low to mid 80s. As far as rain chances go, there is a slight chance of a shower or storm Tuesday. A little higher chance of storms could develop on Wednesday as a stronger cold front drifts in from the northwest.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 20-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1910 - The big blow up of forest fires finally came to an end in Idaho. A record dry August fueled 1736 fires which burned three million acres destroying six billion board feet of timber. The fires claimed the lives of 85 persons, 78 of which were fire fighters, and consumed the entire town of Wallace. The smoke spread a third of the way around the world producing some dark days in the U.S. and Canada. The forest fires prompted federal fire protection laws. (David Ludlum)