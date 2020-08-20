Task force on student debt releases 8 recommendations for how Wisconsin can help

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Ever's task force on student debt released reports outlining eight recommendations for how Wisconsin can provide relief and protection for student debt holders.

Some of the recommendations are as follows:

Improving the State’s financial literacy education and academic and career planning offerings and requirements that could help reduce the amount of debt taken on by Wisconsinites and their families

Strategies for borrowers that could help reduce loan and education-related defaults and other negative consequences for Wisconsinites

Strategies aimed at our most vulnerable populations struggling with student debt, including students of color, low-income students, first-generation students, women, veterans, and seniors

The State’s role in preventing abusive practices and ensuring that loan companies do not take unreasonable advantage of borrowers

Improving data collection and sharing on when and why student loan borrowers’ default to help borrowers, regulators, and law enforcement officials spot emerging risks

The State’s role in maintaining affordable and high-quality higher education institutions in the State that are financially accessible to Wisconsin families, including effective state support to higher education institutions and state-based financial aid;

Other programmatic and budgetary recommendations for consideration by the Governor and Legislature

Any other steps to address the student debt crisis in Wisconsin.

"This is just the start the conversation is not over although the task force work is done the conversation will continue to happen as we help those in Wisconsin get off from under the crushing student loan debt," said Representative Dianne Hesselbein (D- District 79).