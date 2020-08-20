State health officials release new guidance for schools

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Wisconsin health officials have released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigating and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.

Download the guidance HERE.

The guidelines outline preventive measures, including information on best practices for wearing face coverings and cohorting students, and detail how to effectively detect and respond to cases and outbreaks in a school.

Key guidelines include instructions for school staff in identifying cases and close contacts among students, considerations when it comes to contact tracing and isolation and quarantine practices for infected or exposed students and staff, according to a news release.