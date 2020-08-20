Rights groups sound alarm on jump in Iraqi activist killings

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Human rights monitors have sounded the alarm over a recent spike in assassinations targeting civil rights activists in Iraq’s south. The move comes ahead of a much anticipated meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the U.S. president as part of ongoing strategic talks. Activist Reham Yacoub was gunned down in the southern Iraqi province of Basra by unidentified gunmen, a security official and human rights watcher said Thursday. It marks the second such killing in the span of a week. Al-Kadhimi departed for an official trip to Washington this week and is expected to meet with President Donald Trump.