Report urges action on flooding, erosion from climate change

BOSTON (AP) — Increased tidal flooding, beach erosion and aging sea barriers are among the climate change concerns threatening a famous coastal destination in Massachusetts. The “State of the Coast” report released Thursday by The Trustees focuses on the threat of rising sea levels and more powerful storm surges on the state’s North Shore. It estimates it would cost more than $88 million to repair the region’s aging seawalls and that more than 600 North Shore buildings could experience daily tidal flooding by 2030. The region is home to the major fishing port of Gloucester as well as Salem, site of the notorious, colonial-era witch trials.