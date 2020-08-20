Report on 2018 turnpike fatality urges new focus on tunnels

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board completed its investigation into a 2018 Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that killed a truck driver when a tunnel conduit fell and smashed through the windshield and issued two safety regulations for federal highway officials. The NTSB said Thursday that it determined the final probable cause of the crash to be the failure of the conduit’s support system due to longtime corrosion, which resulted in its displacement. The NTSB said the highway administration must emphasize the importance of inspecting and repairing corroded structures and revise its safety manuals.