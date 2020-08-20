RECALL ALERT: Peaches from ALDI, Target recalled for salmonella risk

(WAOW) -- ALDI and Target have recalled peaches received from supplier Wawona Packing Company.

ALDI voluntarily recalled the peaches on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The peaches were available in stores and through Instacart.

The recall is for the following states: Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhone Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers should not eat any of the recalled peaches, or food made with them, purchased from ALDI stores from June 1 to present. The peaches should be thrown away, even if some were eaten and no one got sick.

The affected products and UPC codes can be found below for both ALDI and Target:

According to the CDC, as of August 19, a total of 68 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from nine states. 14 hospitalizations have been reported.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin from six hours to six days after being exposed tot he bacteria. Anyone who starts presenting symptoms should talk to their health provider and report the illness to the local health department.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the contamination and to identify other retailers that might have sold the contaminated peaches.