Q&A: Valerie Biden Owens, from Joe’s manager to proud sister

For the better part of a half-century Valerie Biden Owens cultivated the political career of her brother, Joe Biden, now the Democratic nominee for president. During that time Valerie Biden Owens managed 36 years of Senate campaigns and two unsuccessful presidential bids for her brother. In an interview with The Associated Press, Biden Owens says her brother isn’t disappointed that he won’t have a traditional convention address in front of a full arena. She says the country’s challenge means it’s not time for a balloon drop. She says the point is for Biden to convince voters that he can lead the country beyond a tumultuous time under President Donald Trump. Biden’s sister calls him “the right person at the right time for all the right reasons.”