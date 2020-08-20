Pelosi endorses Kennedy over Markey in US Senate primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed fellow Democratic House member Joe Kennedy III in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Democratic primary. Pelosi said Thursday that when Democrats were working to take back control of the House from Republicans during the 2018 elections, Kennedy stumped for candidates across the country to help guarantee the win. Pelosi said in a release that Kennedy represents the party’s future. Kennedy called Pelosi “a force and a changemaker” and said he was beyond grateful to have her support. Kennedy is a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, the former attorney general and U.S. senator from New York.