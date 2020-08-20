Packers’ Love learning from Rodgers while adapting to NFL

Green Bay Packers rookie Jordan Love says he has tried not to pay attention to all the media speculation surrounding the team’s long-term quarterback plans now that they’ve drafted him as Aaron Rodgers’ potential successor. Love instead is trying to soak in as much as possible as the former Utah State quarterback watches Rodgers go about his business. The Packers’ decision to trade up four spots in the first round to take Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft naturally led to questions about how many more seasons Rodgers might remain in Green Bay.