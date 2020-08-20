On hold: Fall athletes try to assess future

College athletes who compete in Olympic sports during the fall say they figured their seasons were at risk well before the NCAA and some conferences announced postponements. They also say it was better to make the move in advance than having to shut things down in the middle of a season. Reigning Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Dana Rettke is hoping she and her teammates on the Wisconsin volleyball team will still get a chance to have a season after the Badgers advanced to the national championship game last season. Michigan distance runner Devin Meyrer says he has no idea how logistics will work for athletes who compete in all three seasons like him but says he’ll be ready for the variables.