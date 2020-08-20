N.C. judge won’t halt use of touch-screen vote-mark machines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has ruled certain touch-screen ballot-marking machines will remain in use in the state this fall. The judge rejected a request by the state NAACP and voters who wanted ExpressVote machines barred from future elections. They’re used in roughly 20 counties. The names of the voters’ choices are printed on the ballot and correspond with bar code data that’s printed on the same ballot and tallied by a separate counting machine. Judge Rebecca Holt wrote no ExpressVote tabulation errors have been reported and there’s no evidence their use will increase the spread of the coronavirus.