 Skip to Content

Mexico graft case: Ferrari for the president, bags of cash

New
5:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The alleged examples of kickbacks, bribes and graft contained in leaked accusations by a former Mexican official contain some of the oddest, most banal and most colorful instances of corruption seen in a while, ranging a flashy sports car to a request for payment of school fees. The ex-head of Mexico’s state oil company, Emilio Lozoya, said some opposition legislators demanded about $50 million in bribes to vote for an oil privatization reform and wanted the money handed over in clear plastic bags at congressional offices so they could see the bills.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content