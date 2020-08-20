Kentucky: Elderly whites protest for slain Black woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — They’re not able to march in the streets, so a group of white senior citizens staged a sit-in outside the home of Kentucky’s attorney general to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Police say one of them ended up getting arrested Thursday and six others were given citations. More than a dozen protesters gathered on the front lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s suburban Louisville home. One of the protesters, 78-year-old Dotti Lockhart, says they sat in chairs they brought. They held signs that included: “Grannies for Breonna,” and “Listen to Your Elders, Black Lives Matter.”