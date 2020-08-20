Germany welcomes Israeli air force for first joint exercise

NOERVENICH, Germany (AP) — Germany welcomed military aircraft from Israel to its airspace on Thursday in their first joint combat exercises in German territory as both air forces praised the intensive cooperation between the two countries. . A spokesman for the German Luftwaffe told German news agency dpa Thursday that “it was very emotional for us when … the first Israeli jets arrived here in German airspace.” Israeli pilots said that while the past was on their mind, they were also looking into the future. During the Third Reich, Nazi Germany murdered 6 million European Jews and others in the Holocaust. Relations between Germany and Israel were difficult for decades, but in recent years Berlin has become one of the staunchest supporters of Israel.