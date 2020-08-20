Film academy to host virtual panels about inclusion, equity

Lee Daniels, Lulu Wang and Taraji P. Henson are among the talent participating in a series of virtual panels about inclusion and equity in Hollywood hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars said Thursday that the panels rolling out through September and October will be available to the public. It’s part of the film academy’s push to further equity in its ranks and in the entertainment industry. The Academy Dialogues series launched last month with a conversation between Whoopi Goldberg and civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson about the power of narrative.