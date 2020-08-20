Drive-thru voting could be available in Wausau

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you don't feel safe voting in person, but don't want to mail in your ballot, the city of Wausau is working on a potential new option.

A new election safety task force is working on a plan that would allow you to vote from your car. The task force is looking at the results of similar drive-thru style elections held in Eau Claire and Madison, and working to adapt it to Wausau.

"We just want to give people options," said Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg. "We know a lot of people are requesting absentee ballots, we know there's some uncertaintly about if their absentee ballot will get through the mail."

Right now the plan is to hold drive-thru voting on a weekend before the official election day. The task force still needs to finalize a location with enough space to accommodate this option.

They also need to get enough poll workers to staff the drive-thru.

"If anyone's out there that wants to work the polls, we still need you," Rosenberg said.

The mayor said it's all about making people feel as safe as possible while voting.

"That's kind of the direction we're going to make it exactly the same as what you would do here at city hall, but do it somewhere else that's maybe more convenient for you, but on the weekend," she said.

The task force is still working to finalize the plans and should have more concrete details next month.