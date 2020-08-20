Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama warned Wednesday night that American democracy may not survive if Donald Trump is reelected. His scathing assessment was echoed by Kamala Harris at the Democratic Convention as she embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket. Obama, himself a barrier breaker as the nation’s first Black president, pleaded with voters to “embrace your own responsibility as citizens” and vote this fall — no matter the impediments of the coronavirus pandemic or postal slowdowns. Joe Biden accepts his presidential nomination Thursday night and gives a speech he hopes will send party workers out to do political battle.