Cuomo brushes back AP report of care home death undercount

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to an Associated Press report that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a major undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, only New York explicitly says that it counts just residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there. Cuomo says if New York were to count a death as a nursing home death and a hospital death, that could lead to a “double count.”