Central Wisconsin delegates reflect on virtual DNC

(WAOW) -- The 2020 Democratic National Convention was far from what most people expected at the beginning of the year. But, some central Wisconsin delegates said they're pleased with how it all turned out given the circumstances.

"I really think that going forward, either party may end up doing part of their convention virtually," said delegate Melissa Schroeder.

Schroeder has been a delegate since 2000, and said the 2020 DNC provided unique opportunities.

"It seems to me that it's a bit more intimate. I'm sitting here in my living room watching everything and being able to focus on exactly what's being said," she said.

The 2020 Convention was Preston Pagel's first as a delegate. He said he thought organizers did a good job of bringing people together from across the country.

"It includes all of America, so even if you're not a delegate you still feel like you're included in this," Pagel said.

Both Pagel and Schroeder said they would be participating in virtual watch parties on the final night of the convention.