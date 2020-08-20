Boaters take to the water to show support of President Trump

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Boaters took to the waters of Alexander Lake in Lincoln County for a parade or a "floatilla" in support of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

An estimated 65 boats adorned with flags in support of the President and Vice President, prior to the start of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

"You know Trump's policies here in the Northwoods are working they're working for the Northern Wisconsin people and this is just a clear sign that people are rallying behind the President for four more years because of that," said Calvin Callahan who is the chairman of the Republican Party of Lincoln County.

He adds, they are planning for more parades in the future.

The Republican National Convention starts on Monday August 24 and runs through Thursday August 27.