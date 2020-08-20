An inside look at the WIAA

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a summer of planning and preparing for fall sports, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) continues to adapt to the changing COVID-19 situation.

"[It's] like we have a second job on top of our normal job," said Deputy Director Wade Labecki. He handles eligibility, football, basketball, baseball, and recently he's been working with a medical team to put together guidelines for schools and coaches.

That guidance begins within the WIAA office in Stevens Point, where Office Manager Joan Gralla has required employees wear mask since before the mandate went into effect. "Hopefully the example we set is portrayed to our members," said Gralla.

When it comes to a schedule for the fall season, those members are looking to Stephanie Hauser. I asked her what parents should know about the schedule, she laughed and said, "Keep an eraser handy."

"You plan and plan and brainstorm and just about the time you get a solution something changes and you have to start over from ground zero," said Hauser.

The most recently revised schedule is bellow. Ultimately, the decision to play in fall or wait till spring is up to individual schools.

2020-21 Fall Sports Season Start & End Dates (* End dates to be determined)

Cross Country-Boys & Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 - Week of Oct. 26*)

Football (Monday, Sept. 7 - Week of Nov. 16*) - Earliest first game is Wednesday, Sept. 23

Golf-Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 - Week of Oct. 12*)

Soccer-Boys (Monday, Sept. 7 - Week of Nov. 2*)

Swimming & Diving-Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 - Week of Nov. 9*)

Tennis-Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 - Week of Oct. 19*)

Volleyball - Boys & Girls (Monday, Sept. 7 - Week of Nov. 2*)

2020-21 Winter Sports Season Start & End Dates

Basketball-Boys (Monday, Nov. 23 - Week of March 1*)

Basketball-Girls (Monday, Nov. 16 - Week of Feb. 22*)

Gymnastics (Monday, Nov. 16 - Week of Feb. 22*)

Hockey- Boys & Girls (Monday, Nov. 16 - Week of Feb. 15*)

Swimming & Diving-Boys (Monday, Nov. 23 - Week of Feb. 1*)

Wrestling (Monday, Nov. 23 - Week of Feb. 15*)

2020-21 Alternate Fall Sports Season Start & End Dates

Cross Country-Boys & Girls (Monday, March 15 - Week of May 3*)

Football (Monday, March 8 - Week of May 3*) - Earliest first game is Wednesday, March 24

Golf-Girls (Monday, March 29 - Week of May 17*)

Soccer-Boys (Monday, March 22 - Week of May 10*)

Swimming & Diving-Girls (Monday, Feb. 15 - Week of April 5*)

Tennis-Girls (Monday, March 8 - Week of April 26*)

Volleyball - Boys & Girls (Monday, Feb. 22 - Week of April 12*)

2020-21 Spring Sports Season Start & End Dates

Baseball (Monday, April 19 - Week of June 28*)

Golf-Boys (Monday, April 19 - Week of June 14*)

Softball (Monday, April 19 - Week of June 28*)

Soccer-Girls (Monday, April 26 - Week of June 28*)

Tennis-Boys (Monday, May 3 - Week of June 21*)

Track & Field - Boys & Girls (Monday, April 19 - Week of June 28*)