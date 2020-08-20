Alabama restarts prep football in test of virus precautions

THORSBY, Ala. (AP) — High school football is returning to Alabama in a test of whether players can crash into each other, fans can scream and bands can play without worsening the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly two dozens games kick off statewide Thursday night, and dozens more are scheduled for Friday. The state granted approval for fans to attend games but left it up to local school districts to set rules for limiting the spread of the virus. There were also multiple rules changes and recommendations for player safety. The head of the Alabama High School Athletic Association says the road to the first game was a challenge.