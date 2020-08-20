Actor James Hong back in spotlight with Hollywood star push

James Hong has remained an appealing presence on screen for nearly 70 years. With more than 600 acting and voice-over credits to his name, the 91-year-old is likely to pop up any time of day in any country that airs American TV and films. His movie and TV roster includes appearances in “Blade Runner,” “Wayne’s World 2″ and “Friends. He’s back in the spotlight after actor Daniel Dae Kim launched a campaign to raise the $50,000 needed to fund a star for Hong on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It took all of three days for 1,700 people to donate what was needed.