2 tropical storms expected to form at each end of Caribbean

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Two newly formed tropical depressions at opposite ends of the Caribbean are expected to become tropical storms Friday, with forecasters projecting potential tracks for both that could take them toward the United States, possibly as hurricanes. Tropical Storm Genevieve in the Pacific, meanwhile, continues to weaken as it remains offshore from Mexico’s southern Baja California peninsula while sweeping the coast with strong winds and rain that carries the threat of dangerous flooding. The two tropical depressions formed Thursday, and tropical storm watches are posted for several islands at the eastern end of the Caribbean while a tropical storm warning is posted at the Honduras-Nicaragua border region at the western side of the sea.