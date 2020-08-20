1 woman is dead after train and vehicle collide in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after a personal vehicle collided with a light-rail train in Baltimore. Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday in downtown Baltimore when a vehicle became wedged between two light-rail train cars. Three people were inside the car, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.