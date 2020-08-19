Yelich homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Twins 9-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee’s four homers, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3. Avisaíl García, Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura also homered as Milwaukee tied a season high in runs and home runs a night after nearly being no-hit by Twins starter Kenta Maeda. The Brewers also earned seven walks. Anderson posted his longest outing of the season, giving up five hits and a run with five strikeouts. Minnesota left-hander Rich Hill allowed four runs, four hits, and three walks in 2 2/3 innings after being reinstated from the injured list.