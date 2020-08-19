Will you get a refund if COVID-19 closes your campus?

Colleges are eager to share their reopening plans as they encourage students to return to campus. But fewer of them are talking about the elephant in the room: what happens if they need to shut down again. When colleges closed their campuses last spring, students were in an uproar over refunds — some even filed lawsuits against their schools. COVID-19 cases are still high, and if campuses lock their doors again, students should know what to expect. But most importantly, students must know how to prepare in case they have to leave in a hurry.