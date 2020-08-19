Warming up a bit for the next couple of days

Temperatures will gradually warm-up up for the second half of the work week and it will turn a bit warmer. Precipitation chances are still a bit of a question mark. If you are hoping for some rain, it is not a guarantee that everyone will get some.

Today: Scattered clouds and a little warmer.

High: 80 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with a small chance of showers or storms in the far north (well north of Marathon county).

Low: 60 Wind: SW around 5

Thursday: A slight chance of showers or storms in the far north, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 82 Wind: SW 10-15

A couple of weak weather systems will be moving down from Canada over the next 48 hours. This will bring a few more clouds to the Northwoods and some small chance of precipitation. There might be some spotty showers in the far northeast (such a Forest and Florence counties) this morning. Another small chance of showers will develop tonight into Thursday morning for areas north of highway 8. Once again on Friday, some widely scattered showers or storms could pop-up in the far north. Otherwise, for most locations, it will be a mainly dry, warmer, and more humid trend with more sun than clouds over the next couple of days.

High temps should be in the upper 70s to low 80s today, top out in the low 80s on Thursday, and then rise into the lower and middle 80s on Friday.

A weak cold front moving in from the northwest will produce a a little higher chance of scattered showers and storms for more of the area on Saturday. At this point it looks like around a 60% chance, but it is still not a guarantee that there will be widespread rain. Highs on Saturday will be around 80. Some clouds and a small chance of precipitation will linger on Sunday as high temps reach the upper 70s.

The weather will be quiet with temps a little above normal – in the upper 70s - for early next week. The next stronger cold front with chances of precipitation might not move through until Wednesday.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 19-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Early morning thunderstorms deluged southeastern Delaware with six to ten inches of rain in four to six hours, with local reports of 13 to 20 inches of rain. Twenty-six major roads were closed or damaged, and fourteen bridges were washed out. Flooding caused nearly four million dollars damage to local businesses. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)