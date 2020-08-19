Video appears to show deputy first shoved Raptors president

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A new video released by the attorneys of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri appears to show a California deputy initially shoved him twice leading to an altercation moments after his team won last year’s NBA championship. The Raptors had just defeated the Golden State Warriors to win their first title at Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 13, 2019. Ujiri went onto the court to join his celebrating team. Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland claimed in a federal lawsuit filed in February that he stopped Ujiri because he didn’t provide the proper credential, leading to a shoving match.