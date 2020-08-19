UW System President proposes expansion of free tuition program for low-income students

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- UW System President and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson has proposed an expansion of the free tuition program for low-income students currently in place at UW Madison.

If the program passes through the board of regents, the governor's office and the state legislatures, all UW schools would be able to implement the Tuition Promise Program.

The program covers four years of tuition to incoming freshman that are Wisconsin residents and whose family adjusted gross income is $60,000 or less.

According to Thompson, the program would benefit approximately 6,000 students across the state.