United Way Partner: Marshfield Respite Care Center

MARSHFIELD, Wis (WAOW) - Caring for a loved one with memory-robbing dementia can be rewarding and overwhelming.

But caregivers can get a break with Marshfield Area Respite Care Center (MARCC).

It is a social day care center catering to adults with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's or other dementia.

"It's like an adult youth center— people visit or take part in activities like yoga, music therapy, paint classes and puzzling," MARCC Director Marilyn Seidl-Kramer says.

Lorraine Bentzler has been coming to the center since doctors diagnosed her with Alzheimer's 12 years ago.

"She would forget things and then she would wander," Lorraine's daughter Donna Griesbach said.

Three years ago, Lorraine's daughter Linda moved to Marshfield from Appleton to care for her mother.

"It is a challenging roll to be a caregiver 24/7 with no break," Linda Cox said.

To give Linda downtime, Lorraine now goes to the respite center five days a week.

And that gives both Linda and her mother a break.

"She loves it and she says she is going to work," Linda Cox said."She folds towels and bags and feels like an important part of the community."

The Marshfield Area United Way is providing $30,000 for the program in 2020.

The daily fee is $32 daily or $16 for a half-day.

Plus, scholarships are available to help with costs.

Additionally, the director says they never turn anyone way because of an inability to pay.

"They are well taken care of, we love them and their needs are met—you can't ask for anything more ," Marily Seidl-Kramer says.

MARCC is in the Wesley United Methodist Church at 205 E 3rd Street in Marshfield.